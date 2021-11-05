BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ: BBIO) in the last few weeks:

11/3/2021 – BridgeBio Pharma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho.

11/2/2021 – BridgeBio Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “BridgeBio Pharma Inc. discovers, develops and innovates drugs for genetic diseases. The Company’s product platform consists of Mendelian, Oncology and Gene therapy. Its product pipeline includes BBP-265, BBP-831, BBP-631 and BBP-454 which are in clinical stage. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

10/25/2021 – BridgeBio Pharma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

10/20/2021 – BridgeBio Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BridgeBio Pharma Inc. discovers, develops and innovates drugs for genetic diseases. The Company’s product platform consists of Mendelian, Oncology and Gene therapy. Its product pipeline includes BBP-265, BBP-831, BBP-631 and BBP-454 which are in clinical stage. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

10/13/2021 – BridgeBio Pharma is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock.

10/5/2021 – BridgeBio Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BridgeBio Pharma Inc. discovers, develops and innovates drugs for genetic diseases. The Company’s product platform consists of Mendelian, Oncology and Gene therapy. Its product pipeline includes BBP-265, BBP-831, BBP-631 and BBP-454 which are in clinical stage. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

10/4/2021 – BridgeBio Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $66.00 to $68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/10/2021 – BridgeBio Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ BBIO traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.26. 6,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,816. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.96 and its 200-day moving average is $54.03. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $73.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 0.77.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). BridgeBio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 805.16% and a negative net margin of 789.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 million. BridgeBio Pharma’s revenue was down 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 20.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter valued at $167,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter valued at $223,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter valued at $256,000. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

