Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. operates as a holding company for Bridgewater Bank which provides personal and commercial banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market savings, certificates of deposit accounts; bridge, home equity, residential interim construction, lot, construction, commercial real estate, long term multi-family, working capital, letters of credit and executive lines of credit options and debit and credit cards. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota. “

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ BWB opened at $18.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.74. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $18.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 15.39%. Analysts anticipate that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mary Jayne Crocker acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 141,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,925. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas J. Parish acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 14,920 shares of company stock worth $373,000 in the last three months. 20.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 968,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,638,000 after buying an additional 325,562 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,643,000. EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 255,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after buying an additional 99,265 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,954,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,565,000 after buying an additional 85,551 shares during the period. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 653,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after buying an additional 56,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

