Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Acquires 64,200 Shares of Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 940,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,200 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.17% of Smart Sand worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 465.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 78,178 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 21,580 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 215,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 50,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of SND opened at $2.28 on Friday. Smart Sand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $4.16. The firm has a market cap of $98.71 million, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.58). Smart Sand had a net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $29.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Smart Sand, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

