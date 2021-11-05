Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Buys 6,900 Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned 0.42% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGC. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 24.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 60.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 7.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PGC opened at $35.08 on Friday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.56 million, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.28.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 19.98%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, Director Peter D. Horst bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $79,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $165,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,303 shares of company stock worth $1,035,549. 5.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

