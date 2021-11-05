Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 130,548 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Barnes & Noble Education were worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 417.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Zachary Levenick purchased 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $155,601.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Seema Paul sold 10,000 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 72,866 shares of company stock worth $739,286 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

BNED opened at $10.23 on Friday. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $12.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.91.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $240.79 million for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 27.24% and a negative net margin of 8.80%.

BNED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Barnes & Noble Education from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Barnes & Noble Education Profile

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

