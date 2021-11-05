Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Has $2.89 Million Stock Position in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC decreased its position in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 39,500 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Cato were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in The Cato by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in The Cato by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Cato by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 29,819 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in The Cato by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in The Cato by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 26,678 shares in the last quarter. 57.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CATO opened at $18.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.08. The Cato Co. has a one year low of $6.67 and a one year high of $18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.76 million, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.92.

The Cato (NYSE:CATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The Cato had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $207.75 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%.

About The Cato

The Cato Corp. engages in the operation of apparel and accessories specialty stores. It operates through Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment include retailing of women’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. The Credit segment offers credit card and credit authorization services. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

