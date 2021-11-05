Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Purchases 110,100 Shares of cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 868,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,100 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in cbdMD were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of YCBD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of cbdMD by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 731,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,503 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in cbdMD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in cbdMD by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 328,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of cbdMD in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of cbdMD by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 13,140 shares during the last quarter. 45.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YCBD opened at $1.75 on Friday. cbdMD, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $6.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.53.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.56 million during the quarter. cbdMD had a negative net margin of 57.40% and a negative return on equity of 32.68%. Research analysts anticipate that cbdMD, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About cbdMD

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products. It operates the consumer hemp-based CBD brand. The firms product categories include CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, topical creams, and animal treats and oils. It also offers pet related CBD products under the Paw CBD brand name, and distributes its products through an e-commerce Website, wholesalers, and various brick and mortar retailers in the United States.

