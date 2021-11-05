Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Spruce House Partnership LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at $1,040,013,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Carvana by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,806,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,995 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,777,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,624,000 after purchasing an additional 397,987 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Carvana by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,522,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,663,000 after purchasing an additional 372,148 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 2,271.2% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 337,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,652,000 after purchasing an additional 323,602 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $300.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $308.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.02. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $182.06 and a twelve month high of $376.83. The stock has a market cap of $51.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.91 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Carvana had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 125.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Neha Parikh sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.75, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,373,531.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.95, for a total value of $51,762.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,654 shares in the company, valued at $14,578,253.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 286,616 shares of company stock worth $101,807,410. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Carvana from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Carvana from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist increased their price target on Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush upgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.25.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

