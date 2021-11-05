Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Sells 83,975 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 78.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83,975 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Z opened at $67.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.56 and a beta of 1.21. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.13 and a twelve month high of $208.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.48.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%.

In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 23,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $2,219,016.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 30,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $2,798,951.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,181.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,999 shares of company stock worth $5,933,114 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.29.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

