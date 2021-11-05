Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 79,300 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Aclaris Therapeutics worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,146,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 20.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 18,108 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 29.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 334,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 75,523 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 1,244.2% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 533,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,371,000 after acquiring an additional 493,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 85.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $16.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.17, a current ratio of 16.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.26. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $30.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 0.46.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.83% and a negative net margin of 1,187.63%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.13.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

