BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) Issues Earnings Results

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BrightSpire Capital had a negative net margin of 143.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

BRSP traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.88. The stock had a trading volume of 22,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,892. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.72. BrightSpire Capital has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. This is an increase from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,474,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter worth $500,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $481,000. Institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRSP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

