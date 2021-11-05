Brokerages Anticipate Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.73 Billion

Analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) will announce sales of $2.73 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amphenol’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.75 billion and the lowest is $2.72 billion. Amphenol reported sales of $2.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full year sales of $10.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.57 billion to $10.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $11.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.91 billion to $11.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on APH shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

Shares of APH traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,224,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,992. Amphenol has a one year low of $58.58 and a one year high of $81.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.02%.

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 80,078 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $5,929,775.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total value of $2,096,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 340,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,738,279 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APH. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,010,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at $426,000. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 7,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 112,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after buying an additional 5,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

