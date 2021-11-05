Brokerages Anticipate Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.98 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to announce $2.98 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nineteen analysts have made estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $3.07 billion. Discover Financial Services reported sales of $2.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full-year sales of $12.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.55 billion to $12.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $12.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.56 billion to $12.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on DFS shares. Seaport Research Partners raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stephens boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.32.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $114.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.51. The company has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $67.38 and a 12-month high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

In related news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total transaction of $396,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

