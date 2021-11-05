Brokerages Anticipate Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Immersion’s earnings. Immersion reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 48.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immersion will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.89 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Immersion.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Immersion had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 49.91%.

IMMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immersion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Colliers Securities cut Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Immersion stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,617. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.81. Immersion has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $16.64. The company has a market cap of $240.19 million, a PE ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Immersion during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Immersion during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Immersion during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Immersion by 135.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,617 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Immersion by 640.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares during the last quarter. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Immersion

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

