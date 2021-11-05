Brokerages Anticipate Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) to Post -$0.03 EPS

Analysts expect that Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) will announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Joby Aviation’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Joby Aviation will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Joby Aviation.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. 29.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JOBY traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.96. 1,790,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,204,904. Joby Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $7.83 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.56.

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

