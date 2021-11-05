Brokerages Anticipate MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.06). MEI Pharma reported earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.46). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to $0.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 198.06% and a negative return on equity of 80.62%. The business had revenue of $10.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 million.

MEIP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rowe upped their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $11.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist lowered their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in MEI Pharma during the third quarter valued at $106,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 70.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 144,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 59,900 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 14,289 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 287.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 47,218 shares during the period. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEIP traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.16. 3,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,177. MEI Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $4.57. The company has a market cap of $356.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.93.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

