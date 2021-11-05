Brokerages Anticipate SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Will Post Earnings of $1.87 Per Share

Equities analysts expect SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) to report earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SMART Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.63. SMART Global reported earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 139.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SMART Global will report full year earnings of $6.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.54 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SMART Global.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $467.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.00 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 35.17%. SMART Global’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SGH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

SGH stock traded up $2.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.00. 13,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,301. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.92. SMART Global has a 1 year low of $27.32 and a 1 year high of $58.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.42 and a beta of 1.02.

In other SMART Global news, Director Mukesh Patel sold 59,557 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $3,114,235.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ajay Shah sold 43,183 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $2,203,628.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,906 shares of company stock worth $8,667,918 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 159.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 2,724.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the second quarter worth $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 11,904.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the second quarter worth $170,000.

SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

