Brokerages Expect AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) will report $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AvePoint’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that AvePoint will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AvePoint.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($3.04). The firm had revenue of $45.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.65 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of AvePoint in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.45 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of AvePoint in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AvePoint in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of AvePoint in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of AvePoint in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

AVPT stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.07. 551,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,291. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.09. AvePoint has a 1 year low of $7.87 and a 1 year high of $17.90.

In other AvePoint news, CEO Tianyi Jiang acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $936,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Xunkai Gong acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $241,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,250 over the last 90 days. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in AvePoint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AvePoint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in AvePoint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AvePoint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AvePoint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

