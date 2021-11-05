Brokerages Expect MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Will Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) will report earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the highest is $1.24. MSC Industrial Direct posted earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full-year earnings of $5.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The business had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.64 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSM. Stephens raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.86.

MSM traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.96. 230,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. MSC Industrial Direct has a one year low of $73.39 and a one year high of $96.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSM. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 174.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,101,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,793,000 after purchasing an additional 700,109 shares in the last quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at $32,883,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,790,000 after acquiring an additional 237,520 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,684,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,895,000 after acquiring an additional 222,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 286.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 236,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,246,000 after acquiring an additional 175,442 shares in the last quarter. 74.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

