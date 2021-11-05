Brokerages Expect OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.83 Million

Analysts expect that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) will announce $18.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.64 million to $20.40 million. OrganiGram posted sales of $15.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full year sales of $62.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $60.08 million to $63.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $102.56 million, with estimates ranging from $86.30 million to $131.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover OrganiGram.

OGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Atb Cap Markets restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OrganiGram has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.21.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chartist Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OGI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,545,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,027,762. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.61. The company has a market cap of $683.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.18. OrganiGram has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $6.45.

