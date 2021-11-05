Brokerages Expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to Announce $1.43 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the highest is $1.46. Robert Half International posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 70.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full-year earnings of $5.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $5.31. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $5.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Robert Half International.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 42.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share.

RHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.71.

Shares of RHI traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.76. 666,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,320. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.18 and a 200-day moving average of $96.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.59. Robert Half International has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $120.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,076,223.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 858,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,044,000 after purchasing an additional 197,406 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 5.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 151,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,439,000 after buying an additional 7,796 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 3.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 100,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 732.9% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 31,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 27,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Robert Half International (RHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.