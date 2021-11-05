Brokerages Expect Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) to report sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirty Three analysts have made estimates for Shopify’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.28 billion. Shopify reported sales of $977.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shopify will report full-year sales of $4.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.51 billion to $4.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $7.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Shopify.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHOP. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. DA Davidson raised their target price on Shopify from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,621.78.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded down $12.50 on Tuesday, hitting $1,528.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,086. Shopify has a 12 month low of $875.00 and a 12 month high of $1,650.00. The company has a market capitalization of $190.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,449.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,390.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 59.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

