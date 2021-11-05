Brokerages Expect The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) will post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The ExOne’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). The ExOne reported earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The ExOne will report full year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.83). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.54). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The ExOne.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). The business had revenue of $18.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.55 million. The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 16.11% and a negative net margin of 28.49%.

XONE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The ExOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Alliance Global Partners lowered The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.92.

Shares of XONE traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, reaching $26.23. The stock had a trading volume of 10,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,903. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 1.28. The ExOne has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $66.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of The ExOne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The ExOne during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of The ExOne by 168.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of The ExOne by 113,775.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of The ExOne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. 47.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The ExOne Co engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of three-dimensional (3D) printing machines. It offers 3D printing solutions to industrial customers in the aerospace, automotive, heavy equipment, energy, and oil and gas industries. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Huntingdon, PA.

