Brokerages Expect Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) will report $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Upstart’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upstart will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.77. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Upstart.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.75 million. Upstart’s revenue was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UPST shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Upstart from $205.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.64.

UPST traded up $9.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $331.56. 2,464,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,894,559. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.83. Upstart has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $401.49.

In other Upstart news, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total transaction of $31,291,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 267 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.64, for a total transaction of $52,235.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,346,462 shares of company stock valued at $536,739,772 in the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 48.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

