Brokerages Set NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Price Target at $62.00

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get NEXT alerts:

Shares of NXGPY traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,821. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.69. NEXT has a 52 week low of $41.87 and a 52 week high of $59.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.7582 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from NEXT’s previous dividend of $0.43.

About NEXT

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.