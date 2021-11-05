Brokerages Set OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Target Price at $23.50

Shares of OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of OCI in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded OCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €23.50 ($27.65) price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

OCINF remained flat at $$27.20 on Tuesday. OCI has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $27.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.84 and its 200-day moving average is $24.60.

OCI N.V. produces and distributes natural gas-based products and industrial chemicals to agricultural, transportation, and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, nitrogen exacote, nitrogen argon, aqueous ammonia, nitric acid, urea solution, bio-methanol, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as and other nitrogen products.

