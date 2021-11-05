Brokerages Set Senior plc (LON:SNR) Target Price at GBX 156.75

Shares of Senior plc (LON:SNR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 156.75 ($2.05).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Senior in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays lowered Senior to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 177 ($2.31) to GBX 137 ($1.79) in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Senior in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Senior stock traded up GBX 3.60 ($0.05) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 154.60 ($2.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of £648.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 167.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 150.06. Senior has a twelve month low of GBX 48.20 ($0.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 186.71 ($2.44).

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

