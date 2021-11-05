Brokers Issue Forecasts for Humana Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Humana in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. France now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $4.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.37. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Humana’s FY2023 earnings at $26.75 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.10.

HUM opened at $453.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $420.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $432.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Humana has a 12-month low of $370.22 and a 12-month high of $475.44. The firm has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.94.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. Humana’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Humana by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 383,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,408,000 after buying an additional 30,392 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

