Brokers Offer Predictions for AbbVie Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of AbbVie in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.24 for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AbbVie’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.14 EPS.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho upped their price target on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.62.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $117.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.43. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $91.71 and a fifty-two week high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 167.43% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,079,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

