Brokers Offer Predictions for Catalent, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Catalent in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.78. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Catalent’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 14.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.89.

Catalent stock opened at $129.04 on Friday. Catalent has a 1 year low of $91.87 and a 1 year high of $142.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.43. The company has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in Catalent by 45,023.8% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 955,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,599,000 after purchasing an additional 953,153 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the first quarter worth about $49,603,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Catalent by 9.8% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,291,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,101,000 after acquiring an additional 470,900 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Catalent in the second quarter worth about $36,959,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Catalent by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,324,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,720,000 after purchasing an additional 335,336 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jonathan Arnold sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total value of $214,950.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $309,138.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 218,584 shares of company stock worth $28,636,331. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

