Brokers Offer Predictions for Gartner, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:IT)

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Gartner in a report released on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the information technology services provider will earn $1.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gartner’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.87 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.85 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on IT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $341.00 to $363.00 in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.71.

IT stock opened at $330.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.56. Gartner has a 1-year low of $143.72 and a 1-year high of $368.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.65.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a return on equity of 82.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS.

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 854 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $261,674.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total value of $992,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,350 shares of company stock valued at $5,328,131 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IT. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Gartner by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Gartner by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

