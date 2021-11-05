Brokers Offer Predictions for Regal Rexnord Corp’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RRX)

Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RRX) – Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Regal Rexnord in a report released on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.58 for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Regal Rexnord’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.35 EPS.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $892.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Regal Rexnord’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:RRX opened at $165.24 on Thursday. Regal Rexnord has a 12 month low of $105.73 and a 12 month high of $165.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

