Brokers Offer Predictions for Simon Property Group, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SPG)

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Simon Property Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.59. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Simon Property Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.53 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.83 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Compass Point increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Argus upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.22.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $165.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.50. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $61.64 and a 12 month high of $167.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.96.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,556 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 308.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,465,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,033 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 5,943.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,006,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,557,000 after purchasing an additional 990,254 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,235,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 700,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,336,000 after buying an additional 575,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Simon Property Group news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ acquired 512,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 65.86%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

