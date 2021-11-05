Brokers Set Expectations for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:FMS)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) – Analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the company will earn $2.01 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.05. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

FMS has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

NYSE:FMS opened at $34.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.88. The firm has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.22. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 8.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 4.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 2.1% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 17,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 4.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.