Brokers Set Expectations for Pfizer Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Pfizer in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $3.74 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.89.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Barclays set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.18.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $43.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.19. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. RE Advisers Corp grew its position in Pfizer by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 2,206,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,913,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the third quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 171,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,394,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Pfizer by 3.3% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 119,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in Pfizer by 9.0% during the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 23,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% in the third quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

