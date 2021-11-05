Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.31 EPS

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 47.14% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share.

Shares of BKD stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,196,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,974. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.11. Brookdale Senior Living has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.75.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

BKD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.