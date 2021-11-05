Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,129,401 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 81.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,521,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,129,401 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.44% of Douglas Emmett worth $84,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,371,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,107 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 372.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,296,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,384 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,973,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,645 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,578,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,833 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1,525.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 688,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,625,000 after acquiring an additional 646,348 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

DEI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $33.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.72 and a 200-day moving average of $33.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 96.09, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $36.95.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 1.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.