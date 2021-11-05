Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Has $121.61 Million Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,039,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,866,070 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $121,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. First Command Bank raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $22.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.75 and its 200 day moving average is $23.26. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.31%.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 23,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

