Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Has $39.73 Million Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 92.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 242,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,829 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $39,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 89.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 29.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 18.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total transaction of $81,012.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total transaction of $633,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $198.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.90. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.33 and a 52-week high of $203.99.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $351.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.70%.

EXR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.73.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

