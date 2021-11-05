Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Purchases 159,220 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,296,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,220 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned 1.00% of Evergy worth $138,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Evergy by 1,070.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,658,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260,869 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Evergy by 256.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,450,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,801 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Evergy by 102.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,518,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,728 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 99.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,802,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Evergy by 418.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,573,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder bought 20,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,262,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews acquired 7,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.67 per share, with a total value of $501,401.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 115,261 shares of company stock valued at $7,263,761. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $63.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.43. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.88 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.18.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.21. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.03%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

