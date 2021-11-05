Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,510 Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,556,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,510 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned 1.76% of Outfront Media worth $61,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OUT. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Outfront Media during the second quarter worth $46,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Richard H. Sauer sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $200,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Mathes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $123,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,307 shares in the company, valued at $942,735.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,000 shares of company stock worth $1,326,730 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OUT opened at $27.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.81 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Outfront Media Inc. has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $27.09.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

