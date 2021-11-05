Bruce C. Cozadd Sells 6,556 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,556 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $883,421.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

JAZZ stock opened at $133.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $126.01 and a 1-year high of $189.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $751.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.19 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $229,646,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,884,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,487,000 after purchasing an additional 967,343 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $136,289,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 714.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 731,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,981,000 after buying an additional 641,921 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,483,479 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $974,084,000 after buying an additional 443,420 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.