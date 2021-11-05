BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.32

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.32 and last traded at $8.51, with a volume of 11221 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BTRS shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BTRS in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of BTRS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BTRS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average is $12.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 0.17.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.47 million. Equities analysts forecast that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BTRS news, CFO Mark L. Shifke bought 28,435 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $288,046.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,932,895.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeanne O’connor sold 14,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $161,563.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 150,949 shares of company stock worth $1,550,472.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in BTRS by 569.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in BTRS by 20.5% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 17,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in BTRS during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in BTRS by 34.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

BTRS Company Profile (NASDAQ:BTRS)

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

