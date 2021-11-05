Bunicorn (BUNI) Trading 15.4% Higher This Week

Bunicorn (CURRENCY:BUNI) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 5th. Bunicorn has a total market capitalization of $5.69 million and approximately $524,370.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bunicorn coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000332 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bunicorn has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.09 or 0.00085106 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.22 or 0.00082059 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.28 or 0.00103385 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,222.04 or 1.01662090 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,474.77 or 0.07311149 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00022574 BTC.

Bunicorn Coin Profile

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Buying and Selling Bunicorn

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bunicorn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bunicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

