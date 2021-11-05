BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) to Issue $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the technology company on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

BWX Technologies has raised its dividend by 81.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. BWX Technologies has a payout ratio of 27.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BWX Technologies to earn $3.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.8%.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $54.37 on Friday. BWX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $50.82 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.22 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 42.47% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

BWXT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist cut their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.40.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $56,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $289,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,727 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,022.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,900 shares of company stock worth $451,547. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BWX Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,845 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.18% of BWX Technologies worth $10,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.