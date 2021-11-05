CACHE Gold Trading Up 0% This Week (CGT)

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 5th. One CACHE Gold coin can now be bought for about $57.71 or 0.00093699 BTC on popular exchanges. CACHE Gold has a market cap of $5.82 million and approximately $127,025.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CACHE Gold has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00053522 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.01 or 0.00243545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000584 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00012803 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004667 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.36 or 0.00096373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

CACHE Gold Coin Profile

CACHE Gold (CRYPTO:CGT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 100,771 coins. CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CACHE Gold’s official website is cache.gold

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

CACHE Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CACHE Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CACHE Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

