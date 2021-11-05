CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Price Target Increased to $330.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

CACI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist lifted their price objective on CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of CACI International in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $296.75.

Get CACI International alerts:

CACI stock opened at $287.67 on Monday. CACI International has a twelve month low of $215.18 and a twelve month high of $290.70. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CACI International will post 18.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.45, for a total transaction of $897,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,967 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,726 in the last 90 days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of CACI International by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of CACI International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of CACI International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 45,936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of CACI International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,795,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of CACI International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,091 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

About CACI International

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.