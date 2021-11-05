Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BancorpSouth Bank is a financial holding company, through its principal bank subsidiary, conducts commercial banking and financial services operations primarily in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas and Illinois. The Company’s segments include Community Banking, Insurance Agencies, and General Corporate and Other. BancorpSouth Bank is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi. “

Separately, Raymond James raised Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

NYSE CADE opened at $31.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cadence Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $28.73 and a twelve month high of $31.24. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.49 and its 200 day moving average is $21.55.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $182.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Cadence Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

