Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $145.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. 199,781 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 1,523,834 shares.The stock last traded at $103.10 and had previously closed at $110.69.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CZR. Bank of America upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.57.

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $552,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $76,478.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 650.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 107.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.22.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($6.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

