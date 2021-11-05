CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CAIXY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Monday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Monday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CaixaBank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS CAIXY opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.03. CaixaBank has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $1.19.

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

